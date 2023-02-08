Will Juventus terminate Paul Pogba's contract? Club chief speaks out on swirling 'rumours'

Juventus' chief football officer has denied that Paul Pogba's contract will be terminated due to persistent injury struggles since returning to Turin.

Juve chief speaks on Pogba

Insists there will be no contract termination

Frenchman yet to make official second debut

WHAT HAPPENED? Since returning to the club for free last summer, Pogba's dream second spell at Juventus has very quickly turned into a nightmare for all involved. He hasn't played for the Old Lady since pre-season, with injuries continually postponing his debut and leaving him unavailable. With fans naturally frustrated, rumours have surfaced suggesting he could see his contract terminated. Juve's chief football officer Francesco Calvo has now spoken on the matter, insisting Pogba retains the club's full backing.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to DAZN, Calvo said: "Rumors are rumors, we've heard them but I categorically deny them. Paul is a long-term signing: in the management of injuries there can be unexpected events.

"There has been a slowdown, but he trains hard every day. We look forward to seeing him confident in the field so that it gives its contribution".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Injuries, and as a result inconsistency, swiftly became the summary of Pogba's second spell at Manchester United after leaving Juve to re-join the Red Devils for a then world-record £89m fee in 2016. The French midfielder was consistently ravaged by fitness issues and was allowed to leave for free last summer, opening the door for a return to Italy. However, he sustained a knee injury in July and was ruled out for three months.

He was fit enough to finally make the bench during Juve's 2-0 defeat to Monza on January 29, but failed to make his second debut and has since been bogged down with another injury.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? It appears as though the 29-year-old's latest injury setback is not as serious as feared, thus Juve will be desperate to get Pogba back on the field as soon as possible, without causing further problems. Massimiliano Allegri's side sit 10th in Serie A on just 26 points after being hit with a 15-point deduction after being found guilty of financial irregularities.