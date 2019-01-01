Will FIFA 20 have UEFA Champions League? Commentators, theme song & final

EA Sports pulled off a brilliant move by securing the Champions League rights for FIFA 19, but will the competition remain in the next instalment?

Clinching the rights to the UEFA for was a massive boost for EA Sports in their long-running battle with their rival title, Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer.

The addition of Europe's most prestigious competition provided a further degree of authenticity to the game, allowing FIFA fans to take their teams on a journey in pursuit of the continental crown.

It was imbued throughout the game and featured in every facet, including Ultimate Team, Career Mode and the final instalment of The Journey, as well as a dedicated Champions League tournament mode.

But will it be in FIFA 20? Goal brings you everything you need to know.

Will the Champions League be in FIFA 20?

The Champions League will once again be a part of FIFA 20 as EA Sports' exclusive licensing deal with UEFA continues.

Not only will the Champions League remain, so too will the and UEFA Super Cup, meaning the full continental experience remains intact in the new game.

Interestingly, ahead of the launch of FIFA 20, EA Sports moved to make an official game partner, bringing an end to the Anfield club's association with Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer.

And as reigning European champions, accordingly, the club features strongly in promotional material, with star player Virgil van Dijk occupying the cover of the Champions Edition of the game.

While the street football mode Volta is the big new selling point of FIFA 20, the exclusive Champions League offering is still a massively important aspect of the game.

Players will be able to indulge in a little a Champions League flavour in Kick-Off, Career Mode and Ultimate Team, as well as pursuing an authentic or custom tournement mode.

Who are FIFA 20's Champions League commentators?

The Champions League commentators in FIFA 20 will be Lee Dixon and Derek Rae, who reprise their roles from FIFA 19.

They give a different sound to the gameplay experience, with Martin Tyler and Alan Smith - who also remain for other - being the familiar voices of the game in English.

Back when Dixon and Rae were confirmed for FIFA 19, the game's executive producer Aaron McHardy explained that the separate commentary team was intended to strengthen the unique feel of the new mode.

"We want our players to feel like they’re truly front and centre in the Champions League experience," McHardy told FourFourTwo.

"We’re bringing unique atmospheres that look and feel like the real thing: overlay packages, match balls, Champions League badges on kits, the archway you walk through, the branding around the stadium.

"Authenticity is extremely important when bringing these iconic tournaments to life."

Champions League theme song in FIFA 20

The Champions League theme song in FIFA is a remix of the official anthem by Hans Zimmer. There is no indication that EA Sports have sought a whole new sound for FIFA 20.

The game's soundtrack has not yet been confirmed, but the first official trailer featured the song 'Tik Tok' by American electronic dance trio Major Lazer, so we can assume that will be part of it.

FIFA's unique Champions League theme music can be listened to in the trailer for the previous game, below.

FIFA 20 Champions League final venue

Given their exclusive partnership with UEFA, FIFA 20 will have the venue for the 2020 Champions League final: the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

The Istanbul venue will be a new addition to FIFA and joins a list of 90 licensed stadiums, representing 14 different countries.

Last year, FIFA 19 also had the venue for the 2019 Champions League final, which was 's Wanda Metropolitano.