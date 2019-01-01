Will FIFA 20 be on Google Stadia? Price, release date & rumours

The company is stepping into new territory to challenge console companies Sony and Microsoft, but will it have one of the most popular annual games?

Google Stadia is the internet giant's latest bold new venture and it is set to be launched in the summer of 2019.

"The future of gaming is not a box," declares the promotional trailer. "It's a place." The question is, though, will that place include the most popular football video game in the world?

With the summer fast approaching Goal takes a look at whether FIFA 20 will be on Google Stadia, what the new platform is and more.

Will FIFA 20 be on Google Stadia?

We know that at least three games will be available to play on Google Stadia when it is launched in the summer but fans of the FIFA series will have to wait to find out if the latest EA Sports title will available on the platform. Google CEO Sundar Pichai is a known fan of , confessing recently to having played the game "quite a bit".

Google is using a new system for its gaming experience and while engines such as Unreal, Unity and Havok are partners it's not as simple as just releasing a title for the platform at the drop of a hat. Developers will need time to ensure that games are compatible with the platform.

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Odyssey - no surprise considering it was the test case for Project Stream - will be available to play on Stadia as will the first-person shooter game Doom Eternal. There will also be a title from Q-Games, a developer that has previously worked with Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft.

It remains to be seen if EA Sports will team up with Google Stadia to release FIFA 20 - or indeed any of its titles - on the platform, but Google will no doubt be keen to provide its users access to the world's most popular football video game. Indeed, Google's head of gaming Phil Harrison said that the March reveal event was intended as a sort of pitch.

"We absolutely know that content is key for any platform's success," Harrison told the BBC when asked about adding more games. "Today was about showing our vision to the developer community here... We wanted them to see the capabilities of our platform and start thinking about how they can bring their creativity and technology to making games [for Stadia]."

The launch trailers for Stadia have hinted at some sports games, showing footage of a stadium tunnel and a glimpse of people playing basketball and football, but those moments did not figure prominently in promotion.

What is Google Stadia?

Google Stadia is a new cloud gaming service which will allow users to stream games through the Google Chrome web browser. It does not require hardware such as a console, but will need an internet connection.

The company's head of gaming, Phil Harrison, revealed that Stadia will be capable of streaming video games in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

As well as Chrome, Stadia will be integrated with YouTube with a 'state share' feature, which will facilitate the launch of games directly from a Stadia stream on the video sharing platform.

While it won't necessitate a console there is a Stadia controller, which was presented to the world in March. It is similar to the PlayStation and Xbox controllers, but features two unique buttons.

One is the capture button, which will allow gamers to share their gaming experience directly to YouTube and the other is the Google Assistant button, which is designed to help with queries, such as how to complete a level or tips for getting the best experience from a particular game.

Gamers will be able to play Stadia games on their computer screens through the Chrome browser but also on Chromecast devices, meaning they will be able to use TV screens, tablets and mobile phones.

How much will Google Stadia cost?

Again, details at the reveal event were scant and we have been left in the dark about price gamers will have to pay for Google Stadia.

Given the nature of the venture there is a strong possibility that Google will opt for a subscription model, similar to that of Spotify or Netflix, which sees users pay a monthly subscription. Just how much that would cost remains a mystery though and would depend entirely on the service being provided.

It is generally thought that, if Google decide to go down the route of subscription payment, it would cost roughly in the region of £10-15 /$10-15 a month for gamers to access Stadia. As Wired Digital Editor James Temperton has noted, "Google, after all, is about scale."

However, it must be noted that poor internet will make for a diminished gaming experience so anyone wishing to play games on Stadia will also have to factor in the need (and cost) for a connection that is, if not high-end, at least above average.

When will Google Stadia be launched?

The exact date for the launch of Google Stadia has not yet been confirmed but, barring any late delays, it will occur in the summer of 2019.

It will probably be held at a major gaming conference, with a number of them occurring in the months of June, July and August in the build up to the peak blockbuster game release period in the last four months of the year heading into Christmas.