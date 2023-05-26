Will Erling Haaland play for Man City against Brentford? Pep Guardiola promises a 'team to win' as FPL managers fear 'Pep roulette' ahead of two cup finals

Pep Guardiola suggested Erling Haaland will start as Manchester City face Brentford on Sunday, despite the looming FA Cup and Champions League finals.

City already crowned champions

Guardiola could rest key players

Coach says 'strongest team' will play

WHAT HAPPENED? City have already been crowned Premier League champions heading into the final round of fixtures of the season, giving the coach the luxury of being able to rest some key players with an eye on the FA Cup and Champions League finals against Manchester United and Inter, respectively. However, Guardiola insists stars like Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne will be in the starting XI if they are fit.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’m going to play the game as real as possible to see how [the players] feel in terms of conditions," he told reporters. "We don't want to take a risk. We take a team to win the game."

He added: "I will play the game as strong as possible. If the players are available, we will pick them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The coach's vow will come as a boost to Fantasy Premier League players who will be hoping for more points from top scorer Haaland and his Belgian co-star, who have wielded more points for FPL players than any of their team-mates. It is significantly worse news for Brentford, though, who remain without star striker Ivan Toney due to his eight-month ban for gambling charges, details of which were released earlier on Friday.

WHAT NEXT? After finishing off the Premier League campaign against Brentford, City will prepare for the FA Cup final encounter against United on June 3, followed by the Champions League matchup with Inter the following week.