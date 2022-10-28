'I will correct him' - Ten Hag insists he has no problem with Antony showboating 'as long as it's functional'

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has had his say on Antony's 'spin' against Sheriff, hinting he is not a fan of unnecessary showboating.

Antony did trademark spin

But then lost the ball

His actions have been scrutinised

WHAT HAPPENED? With the score still at 0-0 in United's home game against Sheriff Tiraspol, Antony opted to showboat with his well-known party trick before misplacing his pass straight out of play (UK video, US video). Manager Erik ten Hag didn't seem too happy at the time, but revealed his true feelings after the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former Ajax boss explained: "I do not have a problem with that, as long as it is functional. So from him, like everyone else, I demand more. More runs behind, being more often in the (opposition’s) box. More pressing. More dribbles against opponents. More playing in the pockets. We demand more dominance.

“Then there is a trick like that which is nice, but as long as it is functional and you do not lose the ball. Then it is ok. But it is a trick and because of the trick, I will correct him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Seeing as the skill didn't help Antony beat his man and he then lost the ball, it was hardly a 'functional' piece of play. The Brazilian was subsequently replaced by Marcus Rashford at half-time and United went on to win 3-0.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? With three goals in his first three outings, the winger started life brightly in Manchester but is yet to contribute with a goal or an assist since – he will want to end this run when his side host West Ham on Sunday.