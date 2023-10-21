Will Bradford vs Wrexham be postponed? Bantams issue update ahead of visit of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side as Storm Babet batters region

In spite of Storm Babet's torrential rains, Bradford City has certified the Valley Parade surface is still usable in time for Wrexham's visit.

Storm Babet wreaking havoc

Wrexham-Bradford clash under threat

Bantams offer positive update

WHAT HAPPENED? With Storm Babet wreaking havoc in the United Kingdom area, the possibility of the clash between Bantams and the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned club being delayed was discussed among fans. However, the club issued an update for fans concerned that the extremely wet weather poses a threat for Saturday's home clash with Wrexham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both clubs will be crossing their fingers that the forecast is accurate and the match can go ahead without much distraction. More than 21,000 tickets have been sold for the game against the Red Dragons, as per Telegraph and Argus, as the Bantams look for a fourth consecutive victory under caretaker manager Kevin McDonald.

WHAT NEXT? The game between Wrexham and Bradford City is scheduled for 3 pm BST, and as it stands, the game will go ahead as scheduled.