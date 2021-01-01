Will Aguero be a success at Barcelona? Kerr makes his case

According to the tactician, the Argentine has a lot of goals still left in him

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC coach Dylan Kerr is confident Sergio Aguero has more goals left in him and is a great signing for Barcelona.

The forward joined Barca on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester City.

The 32-year-old underwent a medical at Camp Nou on Monday before signing a two-year contract with the Blaugrana.

The Spanish heavyweights moved for Aguero after City's decision to let the striker go at the end of his contract, bringing to an end his trophy-laden ten-year spell in Manchester.

The tactician has described the move as a great one, further insisting he has ambitions to meet at his new team.

"Aguero is a great signing for Barcelona and a natural goal scorer who will do well," Kerr told Goal on Tuesday.

"He has been a massive player for City and still has more goals in him. The forward has ambitions and getting the talented player like him for free is a good signing."

Meanwhile, Luc Eymael believes the arrival of Aguero at Barca could finally bring the curtain down on long-serving forward Lionel Messi.

Giving his thoughts on the latest transfer, Eymael, who has handled several teams across Africa, has told Goal the arrival of Aguero could likely trigger a move for Messi since the two players play the same role and style of football.

"Barcelona cannot afford to keep both of them; it means with Sergio [Aguero] now on board, then Messi has to move, he has to move," Eymael told Goal on Tuesday.

"But will he [Messi] be okay to move? Because you know Messi is not working a lot for the ball because he is on the wing, will he work enough for the ball?

"Sergio [Aguero] is also not a big fighter for the ball, and in the team like Barcelona you can only have one player who is not fighting for the ball and everybody knew it was Messi, but you cannot have two players, not fighting for the ball that is not possible, I don’t see it working out and maybe Messi will give way."

The summer window is shaping up as an eventful one at Camp Nou as they look to recover from a disappointing season in which they finished third in La Liga and were knocked out in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.