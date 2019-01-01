Wilfried Zaha makes Alan Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week

The Cote d’Ivoire international was in a blistering form over the weekend as Palace stunned the Gunners

legend Alan Shearer has named star Wilfried Zaha in his Premier League Team of the Week.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old Ivorian found the back of the net as Palace shocked 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

The result helped Roy Hodgson’s men bounce back to winning ways and saw them climb to the 12th spot in the league standings.

Following the impacts of Zaha in the encounter, Shearer has included him in the list of his best players over the weekend with manager Marco Silva named as coach of the side.

Others on the list include goalkeeper Ederson and Bernardo Silva, trio of Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne and Gylfi Sigurðsson.

Newcastle United’s Paul Dummett and teammate Ayoze Perez as well as ’s Shane Duffy, ’s Gerard Deulofeu and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum complete the list.

Zaha has scored nine goals in 31 league appearances this season. He will hope to continue with the impressive performances when Crystal Palace host Everton on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the winger will look forward to playing a key role for Cote d’Ivoire in the 2019 scheduled to take place in in June and July.

The Elephants are in Group D along with , and Namibia.