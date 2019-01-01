Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace showed ‘great’ team character in West Ham United win

The Ivory Coast international is impressed with the Eagles’ performance against the Hammers at London Stadium

forward Wilfried Zaha believes his side showed ‘great’ team character in their 2-1 Premier League win against on Saturday.

Palace came from a goal down to clinch all three points in the London Derby, with Patrick Van Aanholt and international Jordan Ayew scoring for the Eagles after Sebastian Haller’s opener.

The victory helped the Selhurst Park outfit climb to sixth place in the league table leapfrogging the Hammers.

The international, who has featured in all Palace’s games this season has praised the efforts from his side.

"We've got a great team ethic really. We're all really good mates and we work hard for each other," Zaha told Sky Sports News.

"The win against West Ham just shows how much character the team has. Obviously, every game is not going to be as smooth as you want it to be but sometimes you have got to dig deep.

"That game just showed that we can dig deep and get the wins that we need."

Zaha will hope to open his goal account for Palace this season after the international break when they face on October 19.