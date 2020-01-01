Wijnaldum tops Kennedy and Rush to set new Liverpool record in his 200th game

The Dutch midfielder, who has been at Anfield since the summer of 2016, boasts a remarkable return of 133 victories from his double century of matches

Georginio Wijnaldum now boasts an impressive entry in ’s record books, with the Dutch midfielder earning more wins from his first 200 games for the club than any other player.

The international, who has sparked talk of interest from Barcelona of late, has been on the books at Anfield since the summer of 2016.

He was snapped up from Newcastle with the intention of becoming a key man on Merseyside. Wijnaldum has delivered on that show of faith, playing a prominent role in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League honours have been collected by Liverpool over recent years, with remarkable consistency enjoyed by the Reds.

History has been made on a regular basis - that applies to Liverpool as a whole, and Wijnaldum as an individual. The Dutchman has reached a double century of competitive outings for his current club, with that mark hit against Leicester on Sunday.

Klopp’s men ran out 3-0 winners in that game, helping them to draw level with at the top of the Premier League table.

Wijnaldum played the full 90 minutes against the Foxes and ended the evening with a 133rd win as a Liverpool player to his name – with some legendary figures, such as Alan Kennedy and Ian Rush, now in his shadow.

Most wins in first 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ competitive appearances...



133: @GWijnaldum

131: Alan Kennedy

126: Gary Gillespie

123: Steve McMahon

122: Ian Rush pic.twitter.com/Y2Wvd4Jwgs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 23, 2020

As a collective, Liverpool made more history against Leicester. A stunning run of form on home soil means that the Reds have now gone 64 Premier League games unbeaten at Anfield – a club record in top-flight competition.

They will fancy their chances of extending that sequence, with , Tottenham and West Bromwich Albion due to visit Merseyside before the turn of the year.

Wijnaldum can, injury permitting, be expected to play a leading role during those contests.

He can revel in all that he has achieved to this point, although he may find himself slipping down a notable chart at some stage in the future.

If Klopp is able to keep his current squad together, then many of those to have joined the ranks since Wijnaldum will be looking to raise the bar even higher when it comes to the 200-game club.