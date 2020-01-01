Wigan put eight past Hull as Tigers suffer worst defeat in more than a century

The Latics scored seven first half goals in the clash between Championship relegation battlers to set or equal a number of records

's eight-goal triumph over moved the club closer to Championship survival while setting or equalling numerous records in the process.

Hull were hit seven times in the first half of an eventual 8-0 win for Wigan, who recently appealed against their 12-point deduction imposed by the EFL for entering administration.

The Latics opened the scoring within the opening minute, with Kal Naismith firing the first of what turned out to be many goals.

After a relatively quiet 26-minute stretch, Wigan exploded into life, scoring six goals between the 27th minute and the half-time whistle.

Kieffer Moore and Kieran Dowell each provided two of those goals, with Jamal Lowe and Joe Williams also adding strikes before the break.

With that amazing first half, Wigan became the first side in the English top four tiers to score seven or more goals in one half of football since , who did so against Blackpool in 2015.

Lowe, meanwhile, was involved in four of those goals, the same amount he had scored or assisted in his prior 31 appearances.

Wigan went on to add another in the second half, with Dowell completing his hat-trick in the 65th minute.

Prior to Tuesday, Wigan had not scored eight goals in a league match in club history.

The Latics also became the first team to score eight or more goals at home in a single match in the English second tier since did so in a 10-1 win over Huddersfield in November 1987. Additionally, Hull had not conceded eight goals in a league match since November 1911 in a match against .

Perhaps there was one silver lining for Hull, as the Tigers did avoid conceding nine, which would have been the worst defensive effort in club history.

Next up for Wigan is a visit to Charlton on Saturday before a return home to face .

As the club looks to avoid relegation, the Latics can take solace in knowing that only one team - the 1957-58 Northampton side that featured in the Division Three South - have ever been relegated in the same season in which they've won a league game by eight or more goals.

Hull, meanwhile, will face fellow bottom three side Luton Town in their penultimate game as the club currently sits in one of the relegation spots.