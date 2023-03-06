Thomas Partey has trained to explain the injury issues which have contributed to him sitting out 39 games for the Gunners across three seasons.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ghana international has missed more than an entire Premier League campaign worth of fixtures for the north London giants, with seven separate problems forcing him to spend time on the treatment table. When fit, former Atletico Madrid star Partey – who sat out just seven matches while spending more than five years as a senior star in Spain – has become a talismanic presence for Arsenal and is eager to avoid any more enforced absences.

WHAT THEY SAID: Partey has told football.london of the reasons for him sitting out so many important games – including a 3-1 defeat to fellow title hopefuls Manchester City this season: “Well, I think it’s adaption. If you go from a different league, normal things happen. I am working on everything, I am trying my best. I am trying to help the team any time I can. When I am ready and fit, I will be ready to help the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Partey was very much part of Arsenal’s plans in their latest Premier League outing, with the 29-year-old midfielder grabbing a crucial goal that sparked a dramatic fightback from the Gunners in their stunning 3-2 victory over Bournemouth.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal, who have pulled five points clear again at the top of the Premier League table, will be in Europa League action against Portuguese heavyweights Sporting CP on Thursday before then facing Fulham in a domestic London derby date on Sunday.