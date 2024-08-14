Why are Rangers playing at Hampden Park? Reasons for Ibrox stadium departure explained

If you've been watching Rangers games this season, you'll have noticed they are not playing at Ibrox, but using Hampden instead.

Rangers fans will be taking up temporary residence at Scotland's national stadium at the start of the 2024-25 season.

A number of home games, originally pencilled in to be played at Ibrox, have been moved to the 51,866-capacity Hampden Park.

So, why are Rangers playing games at Hampden Park this season? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Why are Rangers playing at Hampden?

Rangers are playing the opening games of the 2024-25 season at Hampden Park due to ongoing construction work that is happening at their usual home, Ibrox.

According to the club, materials intended for use in the renovation of the Copland Road Stand part of the stadium did not arrive on time, meaning the work could not be carried out within the initially anticipated timeline.

A joint statement explained: "The arrangement includes the club’s home matches up to Scotland’s UEFA Nations League fixture at home to Poland on September 5 and the SPFL Board has approved Rangers playing such matches away from their own Registered Ground.

"As part of the agreement, Rangers have committed to fund an accelerated pitch growth programme to ensure the Hampden surface is ready for the club’s first home game."

Which games will Rangers play at Hampden?

Date Fixture Competition Venue Aug 10 Rangers vs Motherwell Scottish Premiership Hampden Park Aug 13 Rangers vs Dynamo Kiev Champions League Hampden Park Aug 17 Rangers vs St Johnstone Scottish League Cup Hampden Park Aug 24 Rangers vs Ross County Scottish Premiership Hampden Park

Rangers are set to play a minimum of four games at Hampden Park in August 2024, with a return to Ibrox expected afterwards.

The Gers played Motherwell in the league on August 10, then hosted Dynamo Kiev in a Champions League match.

After that, they will host St Johnstone in the League Cup on Saturday, August 17 before taking on Ross County in the league on August 24.

Rangers' next home game after the Ross County match is not scheduled until September 28, when they are set to play Hibernian in the league.

