Why Maritzburg United against Kaizer Chiefs should be an even game - Walters

The Soweto giants kick off their season with a date against The Team of Choice in the MTN8 knockout competition

Former goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walters believes Eric Tinkler will help the KwaZulu-Natal side to “have a certain amount of momentum” against in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

Maritzburg meet Chiefs in an MTN8 Last Eight fixture on Sunday in what would be new Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt’s first assignment since taking over from Ernst Middendorp.

Chiefs are bidding for a first trophy since claiming the 2015 Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

“It should be an even game. With MTN games, it normally comes down to the teams that fade in the last half-hour because of fitness,” said Walters as per IOL.

“That is not going to be a problem this year because last season was concluded recently. Maritzburg will have a certain amount of momentum due to coach Eric Tinkler, his style and philosophy. They will be up against a Chiefs side who will be in transition due to the appointment of Hunt, who has a totally different style to Middendorp.

“It would take those players time to adapt to the new style, The downside for Maritzburg is that they won’t be having to play the normal Chiefs side which has a lot of bodies up front, both full-backs overlapping and being isolated with the two central defenders.”

Maritzburg coach Tinkler has been building a squad for next season with the signing of midfielder Sibusiso Hlubi from as well as defender Riyaaz Ismail.

The Team of Choice have also signed striker Jose Ali Meza from , while former midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase has also been brought in.

The KwaZulu-Natal side has confirmed that they are in discussions with who are keen on goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Amid Pirates' persistence on the goalkeeper, Walters feels that letting the Ghanaian go would be a “big blow” to the club.

“Losing a goalkeeper of his calibre and presence is going to be a big blow,” said Walters.

“Who are they going to bring in? He is the captain of the team and has been part of the spine. I’m hoping that they could bring in someone close to his calibre.”