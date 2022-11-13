Why did Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag only name eight substitutes against Fulham?
- Red Devils short on options
- Final game before World Cup break
- Ronaldo & Sancho among those missing
WHAT HAPPENED? Top-flight rules dictate that teams can select nine substitutes for any given fixture, with five allowed to be introduced over the course of 90 minutes. The Red Devils did not take up their full entitlement for a trip to Craven Cottage, with two goalkeepers – Martin Dubravka and Nathan Bishop – forming part of their back-up options in west London.
WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed as to why he did not have a full matchday squad with him in the capital, Ten Hag said: “We have no more players available who can help us today.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho were among those to miss out through illness, Diogo Dalot is suspended, while Raphael Varane and Antony are nursing injuries. Harry Maguire, Fred, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Zidane Iqbal and Alejandro Garnacho were the others to make the bench against Fulham.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? United entered their final outing before the World Cup break sat fifth in the Premier League table, six points back on fourth-placed Tottenham and the final Champions League spot but with two games in hand held over Spurs.
Editors' Picks
- Five points clear! Arsenal winners, losers and ratings as Odegaard double downs Wolves
- Is Potter out of his depth? Chelsea winners, losers and ratings as Blues' losing run goes on at Newcastle
- England World Cup 2022 squad: Who's in and who's out?
- Firmino, De Gea, Thiago & the biggest 2022 World Cup squad selection snubs