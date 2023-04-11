Why is the LA Galaxy vs LAFC derby called 'El Trafico'? MLS rivalry nickname explained

GOAL takes a look at the meaning behind the term for the Los Angeles rivalry and where it came from

Major League Soccer's newest rivalry has quickly developed into one of the league's most alluring and pulsating showpieces.

While LAFC debuted in 2018, the LA Galaxy are among the most established and recognisable brands in MLS. No matter what their individual histories are, the two have already established a passionate rivalry, with both producing unforgettable moments during their encounters.

GOAL takes a look at the meaning of El Trafico, when the term came into use and more.



What does El Trafico mean?

The most trustworthy genesis tale for the name 'El Trafico' starts when the LAFC and LA Galaxy blogs of SB Nation published a poll asking fans what they should nickname the inaugural matchup.

Reflecting the notoriously congested roads of Los Angeles, 'El Trafico' won with 51 percent of the fan vote, and due to its catchy name, it soon gained popularity on traditional and social media.

When did the LA Derby get termed El Trafico?

The LA Derby got termed the El Trafico just a few weeks before the first MLS game between the LA Galaxy and LAFC.

The first LA Derby was scheduled for March 31, 2018, at the StubHub Center, and even though LAFC had a 3-0 lead after 60 minutes, the Galaxy ultimately prevailed 4-3 thanks in part to two goals scored on his debut by substitute Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

