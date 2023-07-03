GOAL tells you why footballers wear tapes on their wrist when they play the sport...

Footballers often wear a variety of accessories, including wrist tapes, shin guards, and masks. The use of accessories is not limited to professional footballers. Amateur footballers may also wear accessories to improve their performance and protect themselves from injury.

Other accessories that footballers may wear include headbands and armbands, and watches. Headbands can be used to keep sweat out of the eyes, while armbands can be used to show team captaincy or to display a message of support. But what about wrist tapes?

Wrist tape is a common sight in football, with many players wearing it on both wrists. But why do they do it? There are a few reasons and GOAL explains them below..

Why do footballers wear wrist tape?

One of the main reasons why footballers wear wrist tape is to protect their wrists from injury. Football is a contact sport, and players are constantly putting their wrists at risk of being injured by falls, collisions, or tackles. Wrist tape can help to prevent these injuries by providing support and stability to the wrist joint.

Goalkeepers frequently utilize Zinc-Oxide sports tape to safeguard their fingers and wrists, even when wearing gloves. This type of sports tape serves a crucial role in providing robust support to the digits and joints, preventing them from bending unnaturally and sustaining injuries during the rigorous nature of football.

Moreover, sports tape also serves as a protective measure for the wrists of footballers in all positions, particularly during instances of sudden contact with the ball, fellow players, or the ground.

In the event of a fall, the instinctual response is to brace oneself with the hand. By properly applying sports tape, the wrists are effectively supported and shielded from excessive bending, thereby reducing the risk of injury by restricting excessive movement. Consequently, sports tape plays a vital role in managing and addressing common football injuries that may occur during the course of a match.

If a player does suffer a wrist injury, wrist tape can also help to reduce swelling. The tape can help to compress the area and restrict blood flow, which can help to reduce inflammation.

Some footballers wear wrist tape for superstitious reasons. They believe that the tape brings them luck or helps them to perform better. While there is no scientific evidence to support these claims, it is clear that some players find comfort in wearing wrist tape, even if it is for purely psychological reasons.

Finally, some footballers simply wear wrist tape because they prefer the way it looks. They may feel that it gives them a more professional or athletic appearance. Ultimately, the reason why a footballer wears wrist tape is a personal one. There is no right or wrong answer, and what works for one player may not work for another.

If you are considering wearing wrist tape, it is important to make sure that you wear it correctly. The tape should be applied snugly but not too tightly. It should also be applied in a way that does not restrict your range of motion.

Wrist tape is a common sight in football, and it will continue to be part of a footballer's life in the years to come.