Revealed: Why Darwin Nunez did not start Merseyside derby for Liverpool against Everton

Jurgen Klopp says Darwin Nunez was brought off the bench to "kill the game" against Everton in their Merseyside derby win at the weekend.

Nunez benched for Everton game

Bagged assist in 2-0 win

Klopp explains his sub decision

WHAT HAPPENED? Nunez was not in the starting XI for the visit of Sean Dyche's men on Saturday but he made a telling impact when introduced just after the hour mark. Following the Uruguayan international's introduction, the Reds scored twice and the striker set up Mohamed Salah's second deep into stoppage time. Ahead of Liverpool facing Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday, manager Klopp has explained why Luis Diaz, who also impressed in the victory, started ahead of the 24-year-old against the Toffees.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp said: "Darwin is in a really good moment, took some time to adapt to everything but everyone is very happy with him. We made a decision who of two could start vs Everton, Diaz or Darwin. Lucho's [Diaz] job was to create. Darwin came on and killed the game, that was the idea, it worked."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez is part of a free-scoring Liverpool attack at present. He has four goals and four assists this season and his team, who are fourth in the Premier League, have registered 20 goals in nine top-flight matches.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Nunez will hope to start against Toulouse in their third Europa League group stage match. The Reds have six points from their opening two matches so far.