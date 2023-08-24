AS Roma's name has been changed to 'Capitoline' in the latest Football Manager 23 update but why is that and is there a fix?

Football Manager is one of the most popular football management simulation games in the world. It gives the average fan an insight into the nitty gritty details and responsibilities that come with managing a football club. The game started out as the Championship Manager back in 1992 but was rebranded in 2005 after striking a deal with new publisher SEGA.

The game developed by Sports Interactive has an extensive database of various leagues and players from across the globe keeping the fans hooked onto the game. The game mechanics offer a closer than ever. However, some clubs are named differently within the game.

The first-ever UEFA Conference League winners, AS Roma, are called Capitoline in the database but why is that?

GOAL explains the reasons behind this change and how you can fix it.

Why are Roma called 'Capitoline' in Football Manager 2023?

Sports Interactive has run into another naming rights issue with AS Roma. This is the reason why it has been forced to drop the name from the game, as well as the club’s official kit. This is not the first time this has happened either.

Juventus were once called Zebre in the game, before reverting to their rightful name, and Italian champions, Napoli, are still called Parthenope within the game.

However, if you dig deep into the club’s menu, Capitoline still retains AS Roma’s history, even if there is no mention of the club's real name.

Can you change Roma's name in FM23?

If you are keen on playing with the actual name of the club, there might still be a solution to that which would involve fiddling with the data files a little bit.

This name change has occurred in the latest update but if you browse the file explorer and navigate to the following two folders:

1) Football Manager 2023/Content/data/database/db/2300/inc/all

2) Football Manager 2023/Content/data/database/db/2330/inc/all

You will find a file called 'roma.lnc' in both these folders. If you delete that file and reload your previous save, you will be able to play with Roma in the game while retaining its name and kit.