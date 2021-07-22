Why African Super League is different from European Super League - Caf's Ahmed Yahya

During last Friday's meeting in Rabat, Caf executive committee instructed the Interclub Competitions Committee to accelerate study of the new project

Chairman of Caf’s Interclub Competitions Committee, Ahmed Yahya has explained the potential benefits of the creation of the African Super League.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe has already given his green light for the new competition and the continental body in its last executive meeting in Rabat has backed it.

Unlike the European Super League that was rejected by Uefa and other top clubs, Yahya stated that the African Supernational League will bring about more development to African football, including financial stability.

“In Europe, the project was announced outside the football structure and in open conflict with UEFA,” the Mauritania FA President told Marca.

“The African Super League will be created within soccer structures, respecting the soccer pyramid and seeks to help African soccer clubs grow or, in some cases, survive, providing the financial stability to continue their valuable work of developing young talents. and take them to a higher stage.

“This will be one of the advantages of the African Super League: the ability to establish good practices and requirements that will ultimately benefit football across the continent. The details of these requirements will also take shape in the coming months, but will relate to the need for teams to invest in stadiums, quarries, education, women's football, adequate training facilities, transparent financial management and sustainable exercises and budgets.”

The African Super League is still at the proposal stage with the Interclub Competitions committee tasked to speed up with its feasibility study.

Despite having no format yet, Yahya believes the new tournament would come with a reward for all stakeholders involved – fans, clubs and the players.

“We want stronger clubs in Africa. We want fans to be able to enjoy watching their idols play for their clubs in Africa for longer,” he continued.

“We want players to feel rewarded and attracted to playing this new competition. We want to create conditions for them to think twice or even say no to some offers from Europe if they are not really super interesting.

“We know that we will not be able to close the gap between African clubs and clubs from other continents, but we definitely think that this competition can contribute to reducing that gap by giving African clubs more tools to compete with clubs from other continents, at a sporting, organizational and financial level.”