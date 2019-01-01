Who will win the Champions League in 2019-20? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

Liverpool won the trophy last season and Jurgen Klopp's men are among the market frontrunners to lift it again in Turkey in May 2020

The group stage draw has been made and all 32 teams know who their first opponents will be as the road to the Ataturk Stadium begins.

won last season’s final with a 2-0 success against at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Who are the favourites to win the Champions League?

are 11/4 (3.75) favourites to win the Champions League with bet365 as they look to add European glory to their domestic success.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won the Premier League in each of the last two seasons but have not progressed past the quarter-finals of the Champions League in any of the previous three editions.

It is set to be a relative straightforward group stage for City, who have been drawn against , and in Group C.

can be backed at 6/1 (7.0) to win their first Champions League since 2015 after being one of the most consistent performers in the tournament over the last 12 years.

The Catalan giants have won it three times and reached the semi-finals a further five times, including last season when they surrendered a 3-0 first-leg lead to lose on aggregate against Liverpool.

Ernesto Valverde's men will certainly face tough competition in their group this time around, with , and Slavia Prague.

Reigning champions Liverpool are also 6/1 (7.0) to defend their title and lift the trophy for the seventh time in their illustrious history.

Victory over Premier League rivals Tottenham in last season’s final gave the club their first European trophy in 14 years and made up for the disappointing defeat to in 2018’s showpiece.

The Reds opened with a loss at in the group stages, a ground they also lost at 12 months ago in this competition, whilst Red Bull Salzburg and make up the other teams in Group E.

Who are the Champions League underdogs?

are 7/1 (8.0) with bet365 to consolidate their recent consistency in the tournament with a sixth Champions League title.

The German side have won seven times in a row and reached the semi-finals or better of the Champions League in five of those seasons, winning it once, and made headlines this season with a stunning 7-2 victory at Tottenham in their second group match.

PSG, meanwhile, are priced at 8/1 (9.0) to win their maiden Champions League after dominating French football since 2013.

Despite all their domestic titles, PSG have never got past the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier club competition and have failed to get past the last 16 in each of the last three seasons.

could prove a popular bet at 11/1 (12.0) after impressing in last term’s tournament before losing to in the quarter-finals, with Cristiano Ronaldo picking up where he left off at Real Madrid.

The Portuguese forward scored a hat-trick in the last 16 victory over and is certain to be an integral part of Juve’s quest to win a first Champions League since 1996.

Who are the Champions League outsiders?

Real Madrid are 20/1 (21.0) to make it five Champions League crowns in the last seven seasons.

Their recent success came under the tutelage of Zinedine Zidane, who won three consecutive European titles before leaving in May 2018, only to return to the club in March 2019.

The Frenchman has won 23 of his 33 games in the competition as manager and had only ever lost one of his 12 group stage matches coming into this season, although his side are yet to pick up a group win after two games.

It is also 20/1 (21.0) that Atletico Madrid finally break their Champions League after finishing as runner-up three times before.

Diego Simeone replaced Antoine Griezmann with Joao Felix this summer and, after disappointing showings in this competition in the last two campaigns, will be hoping to rediscover the form that saw them reach the final in 2014 and 2016.

Tottenham lost last season’s final and are 33/1 (29.0) to go one better this time around after their demoralising home loss to Bayern, while Borussia Dortmund are 28/1 (29.0) shots.

Napoli opened their campaign with an impressive 2-0 win over holders Liverpool and are 40/1 (41.0) to win the Champions League, the same price as and Ajax.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.