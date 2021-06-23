Who will England play in Euro 2020 last 16? Knockout round path explained

What results do the Three Lions need and which opponents lie in wait for Gareth Southgate's side?

England arrived at Euro 2020 as one of the strong favourites to win the competition and they will be eager to ensure football 'comes home', especially with the final being held at Wembley.

They topped Group D and will now face Germany in the last 16.

What are the permutations and potential opponents for England in the knockout stage? Goal takes a look at the possibilities.

Who will England play in the Euro 2020 last 16?

England will play Germany in the last 16 after the Germans came in second place in Group F with a dramatic 2-2 draw with Hungary.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, at Wembley.

The Three Lions would have a reasonable path to the semi-final if they can beat Germany, as they would be likely be favoured against the winner of Sweden vs Ukraine. After that, they could face Netherlands, Denmark, Wales or Czech Republic in the semi-final.

Article continues below

But knocking off Die Mannschaft will not be a simple task, even on home turf.

How England finished top in Group D

England finished top of Group D by winning against Czech Republic in their final group game on June 22.

Victory in the opening game against Croatia had been followed by a scoreless draw against perennial rivals Scotland, so Gareth Southgate's side faced some pressure entering that final group clash.