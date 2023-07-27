Who will be Man Utd's No. 10? Bruno Fernandes opens up on battle with new signing Mason Mount

Bruno Fernandes is set to battle new signing Mason Mount to be Manchester United's No. 10 in the new season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese midfielder has revealed that Erik ten Hag has not yet made a decision on whether he or Mount will play at No. 10 next season for the Red Devils. Mount signed from Chelsea in a £60 million ($76m) deal but is capable of playing in various positions, including as a playmaker, wide forward, or a central midfielder. Fernandes says he does not yet know who will win the race to play at No.10 in the new campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No, we haven't spoken about that decision. It's the manager who makes that decision. Both of us can play in many roles... We are really happy to have him here, wherever he plays, as a 10 or 8 or wing. We can both do that. The most important thing is that we help the team succeed," he told reporters.

"I said this a couple of years ago, that he [Mount] is one of the best players in the Premier League at the time and I hope he can do it again because he is a really good player and he is still really young – he has a long way to go. He is really good at pressing, he has a lot of energy, and really good on the ball. He has goals and assists in him too. He can create chances so we are expecting a lot from him but he is aware of that. He is at a big club and he knows the expectations on him will be big," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes sent a hilarious welcome message to Mount by posting two pictures of a past duel with Mount from when United drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Old Trafford in the 2021-22 season. He has now spoken highly of Mount's passion and aggression and vowed to defend his new team-mate.

"We need players with that kind of aggression and passion, we need players to be like that in the games. These are the kind of players that I like to play against and even more to have in my side so I am happy he is here now. And now instead of me on the side of David, it’s me on the side of Mason defending him from someone else. Now he is on my side and I will do everything I can to defend him," he said.

WHAT NEXT? The midfield duo will be in action against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday evening at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.