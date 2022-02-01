Who moved on transfer deadline day? All the completed deals involving Premier League clubs
Who moved on transfer deadline day? GOAL lists all the completed deals involving Premier League clubs after a whirlwind 24 hours that had its fair share of surprises.
The January transfer window has now officially closed, with clubs across England's top flight now fixed with their squads for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign - for better or worse.
From Dele Alli to Christian Eriksen, GOAL is on hand to provide the full list of Premier League transfers that took place on January 31, 2022.
Deadline day Premier League transfers
Player
Club from
Club to
Transfer type
Tottenham
Everton
Free
Luke Plange
Derby
Crystal Palace
Undisclosed (Loaned back to Derby until July)
Dan Burn
Brighton
Newcastle
£13m
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Mainz
Crystal Palace
Undisclosed
Manchester United
Everton
Loan
Deniz Undav
Saint-Gilloise
Brighton
Undisclosed
Matt Targett
Aston Villa
Newcastle
Loan
Juventus
Tottenham
Loan
Juventus
Tottenham
£16m
River Plate
Manchester City
£14m (Loaned back to River Plate until July)
Wolfsburg
Burnley
£12m
Unattached
Brentford
Free
Vontae Daley-Campbell
Leicester
Dundee
Loan
Tim Akinola
Arsenal
Dundee
Loan
Luka Racic
Brentford
HB Koge
Loan
Ali Reghba
Leicester
Chabab Riadhi Belouizdad
Undisclosed
Giovani Lo Celso
Tottenham
Villarreal
Loan
Bryan Gil
Tottenham
Valencia
Loan
Tottenham
Lyon
Loan
Bruno Jordao
Wolves
Grasshoppers
Loan
Frederik Alves
West Ham
Brondby
Undisclosed
Neco Williams
Liverpool
Fulham
Loan
Ryan Giles
Wolves
Blackburn
Loan
Jeff Hendrick
Newcastle
QPR
Loan
Matty Longstaff
Newcastle
Mansfield
Loan
Matej Kovar
Manchester United
Burton
Loan
Todd Cantwell
Norwich
Bournemouth
Loan
Ryan Longman
Brighton
Hull
Undisclosed
Lewis Warrington
Everton
Tranmere
Loan
Elliot Anderson
Newcastle
Bristol Rovers
Loan
Sam Hughes
Leicester
Burton
Undisclosed
Tyreik Wright
Aston Villa
Colchester
Loan
Luke Bolton
Manchester City
Salford
Free
Sammy Robinson
Manchester City
Port Vale
Undisclosed
Matthew Bondswell
Newcastle
Shrewsbury
Loan
Matt Smith
Manchester City
MK Dons
Undisclosed
Jordi Osei-Tutu
Arsenal
Rotherham
Loan
Jed Steer
Aston Villa
Luton
Loan
Manchester City
Colchester
Free
Kaine Kesler
Aston Villa
MK Dons
Loan
Lorent Tolaj
Brighton
Cambridge
Loan
Liverpool
Bournemouth
Loan
Charlie Goode
Brentford
Sheffield United
Loan
Tino Anjorin
Chelsea
Huddersfield
Loan
Freddie Woodman
Newcastle
Bournemouth
Loan
Benicio Baker-Boaitey
Porto
Brighton
Loan
Colorado Rapids
Arsenal
Undisclosed
Deji Sotona
Nice
Brentford
Loan
Hans Mpongo
Needham Market
Brentford
Undisclosed
Biggest deadline day transfers from around Europe
There were also plenty of notable deals concluded across Europe's other major leagues over the course of a frantic 24 hours, including Aaron Ramsey's loan move to Rangers from Juventus.
Player
Club from
Club to
Transfer type
Juventus
Rangers
Loan
Denis Zakaria
Borussia Monchengladbach
Juventus
€8m
Vedat Muriqi
Lazio
Mallorca
Loan
Radu Dragusin
Juventus
Salernitana
Loan
Federico Gatti
Frosinone
Juventus
€7.5m
Lucas Perez
Elche
Cadiz
Undisclosed
Jonas Wind
Copenhagen
Wolfsburg
€12m
Max Kruse
Union Berlin
Wolfsburg
€5m
Romain Favre
Brest
Lyon
€15m
Islam Slimani
Lyon
Sporting CP
Free