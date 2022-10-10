'Who knows?' - Thiago Silva refuses to rule out AC Milan return as he prepares for 'emotional' San Siro comeback

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has refused to rule out a return to AC Milan before he finally hangs up his boots.

WHAT HAPPENED? Thiago Silva played at the San Siro for AC Milan for three years before moving to PSG in 2012. He won Serie A as well as the Suppercoppa Italiana during his time at the club and is preparing for an 'emotional' return to the club for the first time since he left.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Milan, Silva told reporters: "I am very happy and excited to be here again 11 or 12 years after my last time. All the good experiences I've had here came back to my mind and tomorrow I will be even more excited and moved. It is going to be a great emotion."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian centre-back refused to rule out a return to the club as a player when his Chelsea deal runs out in the summer of 2023. He added: "I have already made my history here at AC Milan so this isn't the case here anymore at the moment. If this could've happened, it should've been before I joined Chelsea. But who knows, I will have to see then."

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA? Chelsea have won three games on the bounce since a return from international football and Silva will hope he can make that four with a solid performance against Milan on October 11.