Who has won the most Ballons d'Or?
The winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or award has been announced.
Once again, Lionel Messi has been crowned the best player in world football over the last year.
It is the seventh time the Argentina hero has been given the accolade in his career. GOAL examines where everyone stacks up behind his record tally.
Which player has won the most Ballons d’Or?
Messi is the most decorated player in the history of the Ballon d’Or award.
A total of 10 players have claimed the trophy more than once and Messi is at the top of the chart with his seven.
Cristiano Ronaldo is behind him in second, having won it five times.
Player
No. of Ballon d'Or wins
Lionel Messi
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
5
Johan Cruyff
3
Marco van Basten
3
Michel Platini
3
Franz Beckenbauer
2
Ronaldo
2
Alfredo Di Stefano
2
Kevin Keegan
2
Karl Heinz-Rummenigge
2
How many Ballons d’Or has Lionel Messi won?
After finishing second behind Ronaldo in the rankings in 2008, Messi picked up his first Ballon d’Or one year later.
It was the first of four in a row the then-Barcelona star would claim as his rivalry with the Portuguese attacker dominated elite football.
He lost out to Ronaldo in 2013 and 2014 before being named No.1 again the following year. He would then have to wait four years for his fifth award, then the sixth came along in 2019.
He's now padded his tally in 2021, moving up to seven in his career.
Year
Player
Club
2021
Messi
Barcelona/PSG
2019
Messi
Barcelona
2015
Messi
Barcelona
2012
Messi
Barcelona
2011
Messi
Barcelona
2010
Messi
Barcelona
2009
Messi
Barcelona
How many Ballons d’Or has Cristiano Ronaldo won?
Ronaldo made the top three for the first time in 2007, but came in second behind AC Milan icon Kaka that year.
Twelve months later, Ronaldo’s dream became a reality as he was crowned for the first time, but it would be five years of near misses before he would claim his second award.
He then went on to win the 2014, 2016 and 2017 as his battle with Messi continued.
This year was his first outside the top three places since 2010.
Year
Player
Club
2017
Ronaldo
Real Madrid
2016
Ronaldo
Real Madrid
2014
Ronaldo
Real Madrid
2013
Ronaldo
Real Madrid
2008
Ronaldo
Manchester United
How many Ballons d’Or has Pele won?
Brazil phenomenon Pele was never given the Ballon d’Or because of a rule preventing non-European players from winning it until that policy was overturned in 1995.
But France Football revealed that the three-time World Cup winner would have seven titles to his name had he been eligible, which would have made him the record holder until Messi matched him this year.
Below are the years the Ballon d'Or publication says Pele would have won:
Year
Player
Club
1970
Pele
Santos
1964
Pele
Santos
1963
Pele
Santos
1961
Pele
Santos
1960
Pele
Santos
1959
Pele
Santos
1958
Pele
Santos