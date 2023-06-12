Who else? Neymar expects more talent to follow Lionel Messi to MLS following game-changing deal for Inter Miami

Neymar believes Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami will be a game-changer for MLS, with more top talent expected to follow him to the United States.

All-time great heading to Florida

Will raise profile of the league

Brazilian facing future questions of his own

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has revealed that he will be chasing an American dream after severing ties with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. Messi had seen moves to Barcelona or the Middle East speculated on, but he will be linking up with the David Beckham co-owned franchise in Florida. Neymar is of the opinion that more marquee deals will now be done by teams in MLS. With Messi’s presence raising the league’s profile even further.

WHAT THEY SAID: Neymar has told the Brazilian NBA Channel: “I'm certain that Leo is going to change the league in the United States. I believe the league will become a lot more popular. So everyone has to take advantage and enjoy watching him play because unfortunately nothing lasts forever.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazil international Neymar has worked alongside Messi at Barca and PSG and is honoured to have played a small part in the Argentine’s remarkable achievements. He added: “I'm sad and happy at the same time. I already knew. Messi is one of my best friends, a gift that soccer has given me. I had the opportunity to get to know him, to play with him and then, to build a beautiful friendship. So, I knew that he wanted to come here [Miami] and we spoke about it. I told him he was going to be very happy in the city, because of the style of life, the opportunity to come to live and play here in Miami.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Neymar has been in the States taking in courtside action during the NBA finals, with the Miami Heat locking horns with the Denver Nuggets, but he may have big decisions of his own to make this summer as speculation builds regarding a possible move away from PSG for the experienced South American forward.