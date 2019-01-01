Who are the best goalkeepers on FIFA 20?

Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea has lost his crown as the game's outstanding custodian for the 2019-20 edition

The countdown to the release of FIFA 20 is now well and truly on, with EA Sports having released on September 9 a countdown of the Top 100 players in the game.

While Lionel Messi was revealed to be the highest-rated player of the game, coming out on top with an overall score of 94, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo (93) and Neymar (92), there were 11 goalkeepers in the outstanding 100 players.

Goal has rounded up the highest-rated shot-stoppers, and you can see the full ranked list here.

Leading the way is goalkeeper Jan Oblak, whose exploits for Diego Simeone’s side have earned him an impressive overall rating of 91. As such, he matches the top-rated custodian from , who was ’s David de Gea. The Slovenia international has seen his rating go up by one mark overall.

Coming in second in the list of No.1s, meanwhile, is and ’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who boasts an overall rating of 90. After a strong season at Camp Nou, he has seen his rating jump a couple of marks.

De Gea, meanwhile, has seen his level drop by a couple of points, and at 89 he finds himself as the joint third-strongest keeper in the game alongside ’s Alisson Becker. The winner has seen his rating leap up by four points after a very strong campaign.

There are a clutch of goalkeepers who boast an 88 rating, meanwhile. Leading the way among this group is ’s Ederson, while fellow Premier League goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is also given an identical park.

Manuel Neuer is crowned the outstanding goalkeeper in the game, with the ace coming in at this standard along with ’s Samir Handanovic, who is FIFA’s leading light in for this release of their flagship title.

’s No.1 Thibault Courtois is also placed in the 88 bracket, one ahead of former team-mate Keylor Navas, who moved to at the end of the transfer window, and is ’s outstanding goalkeeper.

Rounding out the list are Wojciech Szczesny and Gianluigi Donnarumma, who come in with scores of 86 and 85 respectively. While Donnarumma is at his familiar station with , the Pole will turn out for Piemonte Calcio in the game due to an exclusive naming rights deal Juventus have with Konami.

FIFA 20: Top-rated goalkeepers