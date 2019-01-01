Which national team does Teemu Pukki play for?

The Norwich City striker has played for clubs across Europe, but which team does he represent at international level?

Teemu Pukki has had somewhat of a nomadic career, with circumstances taking him on a journey across Europe to teams in , , and .

Despite a number of disappointing campaigns, particularly during his time with , and , he has struck a rich vein of form since making the move to with .

Having topped the scoring charts in the Championship with 29 goals on the way to promotion, Pukki thrust himself into the mix as a contender for the golden boot in his maiden Premier League campaign.

Which national team does Teemu Pukki play for?

Pukki is a Finland international and has featured for his country over 75 times, passing into double figures when it comes to his goal tally.

Hailing from the town of Kotka in the south-east of the country on the Gulf of Finland, Pukki made his senior international debut in 2009 in a friendly against .

It took him 11 games to register his first goal for Finland, which came in 2012 in a game against . He has also found the net in competitive games against the likes of Spain and .

Teemu Pukki 'Finnish' joke

"Why isn't Teemu Pukki playing for Scotland?"

"Because he's Finnish!"

"Finished? No he's not, he's only 29!"

Pukki's impressive goalscoring form for Norwich in the Premier League has prompted the resurrection of an old joke, which has been doing the rounds on social media.

It is a version of a joke originally about Pukki's compatriot Antti Niemi, which gained notoriety when it was deployed on talkSPORT at the expense of former defender Arthur Albiston.

A caller to the show bemoans the continued neglect of then-Hearts goalkeeper Niemi by Craig Brown, who was then managing Scotland.

"[Brown] must know that Hearts have a good team," says the caller. "We've got Colin Cameron in the squad, Steven Pressley... I just don't know why, for at least three seasons, he's been ignoring Antti Niemi.

"I just don't know why he doesn't get a game!"

Unaware that he is about to tee up the joke, an exasperated Albiston shoots back: "Antti Niemi? He's from Finland! He's Finnish isn't he?"

"He's not finished," retorts the presumably smug caller. "He's only 28!"

You can listen to the exchange in the video above.