'Which genius at Goodison let Deulofeu go?' - Watford star lauded after remarkable FA Cup double
Wolves looked like they were heading for their first FA Cup final appearance since their triumph in 1960, but they squandered a 2-0 lead to Watford and eventually lost 3-2 to the Hornets after a remarkable comeback sparked by Gerard Deulofeu.
Matt Doherty opened the scoring for Nuno Espirito Santo's men before Raul Jimenez doubled their lead in the 62nd minute on Sunday.
However, second-half substitute Deulofeu hit back with a beautiful chipped finish in the 79th minute before Troy Deeney's last-minute penalty sent the tie into extra-time.
Deulofeu then popped up with a brilliant second, scoring the winner after skipping past Wolves defender Conor Coady before slotting it past John Ruddy in goal.
With his match-winner, Deulofeu became the seventh player to score a brace in an FA Cup semi-final, and the first since Willian did for Chelsea against Tottenham in April 2017.
There were plenty of reactions on social media to the Spaniard's brilliant performance. Here are a few of the best.
deulofeu's burst of speed -> the touch past Coady -> taking the shot past Ruddy a half-beat early— Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) April 7, 2019
not as flashy as the first goal but also a ridiculous bit of individual skill
3-2 #watfordfc. Stunning comeback. Deulofeu, the super-sub, brilliant finish. #FACup— Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 7, 2019
13 - Only Troy Deeney (15) has been directly involved in more goals than Gerard Deulofeu (13) in all competitions this season for Watford - 8 goals, 5 assists. Impact. #FACup— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2019
Gerard Deulofeu celebrating like it's nothing ¯\_(ツ)_/¯#WATWOL pic.twitter.com/WloAO2B71U— Goal (@goal) April 7, 2019
Extraordinary afternoon for Deulofeu. Dropped, then comes on as sub. Transforms the game in Watford's favour, gets injured, gets subbed off.— Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) April 7, 2019
Lad deserves a decent drink tonight if the Hornets hold out.
WOW .. what a talent you have to be to score that goal .. which genius at Goodison let Deulofeu go?— Mike Parry (@mikeparry8) April 7, 2019
Never any doubt Deulofeu can play. Great talent and he's shown it today.— Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) April 7, 2019
Gerard Deulofeu’s game by numbers vs. Wolves:— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 7, 2019
46 minutes played
26 final third passes
2 take-ons
2 shots
2 goals
Turned the game on its head. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/URZNMyFP3o
Gorgeous goal from Deulofeu. Exquisite. Game on.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 7, 2019
Look at what Gerard Deulofeu's extra-time winner meant to Heurelho Gomes 😁 pic.twitter.com/V8auXV3Wqt— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 7, 2019