Which footballers are sponsored by Adidas? Messi, Pogba, Salah & list of brand's partners

Chris Burton
Getty Images

The German sportswear company has been associated with some superstar names and elite teams down the years

From David Beckham to Lionel Messi via Zinedine Zidane and Mohamed Salah, German sportswear giant Adidas has always been associated with some of the biggest names in football.

It is not just superstar players that they are partnered with, though, as a distinctive three-stripe design is also heavily linked to some of the most successful club and international teams on the planet.

Who do Adidas currently have on their books – with the promise of more notable signings to come – and which iconic figures have represented them with distinction in the past? GOAL takes a look…

Which footballers are sponsored by Adidas?

You do not need to look far to find Adidas apparel at any given football match, with some of the biggest names on the planet sporting their latest boots and footwear offerings.

Leading figures from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga and around the world are big fans of some legendary designs.

Talismanic figures at Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Barcelona are among those to wear Adidas boots.

You can see a list of the Adidas-sponsored players below.

Player

Nationality

Mohamed Salah

Egypt

Achraf Hakimi

Morocco

Thomas Partey

Ghana

Takumi Minamino

Japan

Heung-min Son

South Korea

David Alaba

Austria

Paul Pogba

France

Karim Benzema

France

N'Golo Kante

France

Lorenzo Insigne

Italy

Matthijs de Ligt

Netherlands

Georginio Wijnaldum

Netherlands

Donny van de Beek

Netherlands

Alvaro Morata

Spain

David de Gea

Spain

Pedri

Spain

Sergio Ramos

Spain

Alexander Isak

Sweden

Toni Kroos

Germany

Timo Werner

Germany

Serge Gnabry

Germany

Leon Goretzka

Germany

Thomas Muller

Germany

Manuel Neuer

Germany

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Germany

Joao Felix

Portugal

Bernardo Silva

Portugal

Renato Sanches

Portugal

Ciro Immobile

Italy

Kieran Tierney

Scotland

Scott McTominay

Scotland

Gareth Bale

Wales

Aaron Ramsey

Wales

Declan Rice

England

Jesse Lingard

England

Callum Hudson-Odoi

England

Jude Bellingham

England

Lionel Messi

Argentina

Paulo Dybala

Argentina

Angel Di Maria

Argentina

James Rodriguez

Colombia

Gabriel Jesus

Brazil

Roberto Firmino

Brazil

Gabriel Martinelli

Brazil

Dani Alves

Brazil

Edin Dzeko

Bosnia

Which former footballers were sponsored by Adidas?

Arguably the most iconic partnership between Adidas and a leading footballer player was struck in the 1990s when David Beckham burst onto the scene at Manchester United.

The ex-England captain is far from being the only global superstar to have represented them, though, with there Ballon d’Or and World Cup winners to be found on a star-studded roll of honour.

We've listed some of the biggest former players to partner with Adidas below.

Player

Nationality

Juan Roman Riquelme

Argentina

Vincent Kompany

Belgium

Kaka

Brazil

Dimitar Berbatov

Bulgaria

Petr Cech

Czech Republic

David Beckham

England

Steven Gerrard

England

Frank Lampard

England

Michel Platini

France

Zinedine Zidane

France

Franz Beckenbauer

Germany

Oliver Kahn

Germany

Philipp Lahm

Germany

Gerd Muller

Germany

Alessandro Del Piero

Italy

George Weah

Liberia

Patrick Kluivert

Netherlands

Robin van Persie

Netherlands

Arjen Robben

Netherlands

Clarence Seedorf

Netherlands

Fernando Torres

Spain

Raul

Spain

Xavi

Spain

Henrik Larsson

Sweden

Which club and international teams are sponsored by Adidas?

Any design sporting three famous stripes is almost always embraced by supporters of any given club or nation, with Adidas having forged a reputation that allows them to sit comfortably among market leaders in the sportswear business.

Their designs have been donned by title-winning outfits on domestic and international stages, with the current holders of a prestigious Copa America crown and many 2022 World Cup hopefuls currently tied to the brand.

Clubs sponsored by Adidas

Club

League

Lyon

Ligue 1

Juventus

Serie A

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Bayern Munich

Bundesliga

Real Madrid

La Liga

Arsenal

Premier League

Manchester United

Premier League

Leeds United

Premier League

Benfica

Primeira Liga

Boca Juniors

Primera Liga

National teams sponsored by Adidas

National team

Federation

Belgium

UEFA

Germany

UEFA

Spain

UEFA

Mexico

CONCACAF

Argentina

CONMEBOL

Colombia

CONMEBOL

Algeria

CAF

Scotland

UEFA

Wales

UEFA

Japan

AFC

What else do Adidas sponsor?

It is not just boots and kits that Adidas are involved with as their reach in football circles stretches far and wide.

They have been a World Cup partner since 1970 and will be heavily involved again when a showpiece event heads to Qatar in November 2022.

Adidas have produced the official ball for those tournaments, with fond memories held of Tango and Telstar offerings of the past.

They are also involved in the European Championship, Olympic Games, Champions League and Nations League while also being associated with MLS and domestic divisions in Argentina, Japan and Turkey.