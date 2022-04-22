Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has always been a football enthusiast, claiming that he played in teams since he was four years old, all the way up to the age of 17.

He has admitted that his loyalties were divided across a number of different teams before he eventually settled and nailed one team's colours to the mast.

So, which football team is he a fan of? GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where Hamilton’s football allegiance lies.

Which football team does Lewis Hamilton support?

Hamilton is an Arsenal fan, and has been since he was six years old, when his sister (Samantha Lockhart), playfully chided him into supporting the Gunners.

The Stevenage-born 37-year-old told Sky Sports in 2022: "I really wanted to fit in – I was the only kid of colour there but I know that the kids all supported someone different – one was Tottenham, one was Man Utd

"I remember switching between these teams when I was younger and getting home and my sister punching me several times in the arm, beating me and saying ‘you have to support Arsenal’, so I remember at five or six years old that I became a supporter of Arsenal."

Fast forward almost 30 years, and Hamilton's interest in Arsenal saw him invited to participate in an exhibition five-aside match among Gunners legends such as Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, and Sol Campbell, whom he would have cheered on as a fan.

The match was advertised as ‘Hamilton vs Henry’ as the two put together their teams of ex players. You can see a video of the game below.

Does Lewis Hamilton support Chelsea?

Not exactly. Hamilton may be a self-confessed Arsenal fan, but he has an interest in Chelsea too, stemming from his relationship with his uncle.

As he told Sky Sports in 2022: "My uncle Terry is a big Blues fan so I have been to so many games with him to watch Arsenal and Chelsea play."

He made the admission when pressed on his alleged involvement with a potential Chelsea takeover bid along with a consortium including Serena Williams and Sir Martin Broughton.

"Ultimately, I am a sporting fan. It is the biggest sport in the world and Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world and most successful," explained the Formula 1 star.

"When I heard about this opportunity I was like ‘wow, this is one of the greatest opportunities to be a part of something so great’."

