Where to watch & live stream England Euro 2024 qualifying games

Everything you need to know about where to watch and stream England's Euro 2024 qualifying games live on TV & online.

England began their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in March 2023. The Three Lions went close to securing gold at Euro 2020 and will be keen to book their place in the tournament in Germany.

A new generation of stars are coming through for Gareth Southgate, including Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, so hopes are high for English fans.

Here is everything you need to know about where and how you can watch England games from the comfort of your couch.

How to watch & stream England Euro 2024 games on TV & online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

All England matches in the Euro 2024 qualifying round will be broadcast on Channel 4 and can be streamed on All4 in the UK.

In the U.S., England's matches can be watched on Fox Sports and can be streamed on FuboTV, Foxsports.com and Fox Sports App.

U.S. TV channel & stream: FuboTV, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App UK TV channel & stream: Channel 4, All4

England Euro 2024 games on TV

Date Game TV channel / stream Kick-off time (ET) Mar 23 Italy vs England Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm Mar 26 England vs Ukraine Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 5pm Jun 16 Malta vs England Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm Jun 19 England vs North Macedonia Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm Sep 9 Ukraine vs England Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 5:00pm Oct 17 England vs Italy Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app Nov 17 England vs Malta Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm Nov 20 North Macedonia vs England Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm

You can see a list of the upcoming England games to watch in the table above.