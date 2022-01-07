The Covid-19 pandemic has continued to rage on worldwide, and the more infectious Omicron variant of the virus has massively thrown the Premier League schedule in disarray.

Clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have had Covid-19 outbreaks, causing for the postponement of several games and causing rescheduling chaos.

So when could the Premier League games that were cancelled due to positive Covid-19 cases within the squads be played? GOAL takes a look.

When could postponed Premier League games be played?

The Premier League have been steadily announcing new dates for rescheduled fixtures, slated to be played around a variety of competitions and fixed dates including those pertaining to the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Champions League and other top-flight matches.

If FA Cup third-round matches are postponed, however, their Premier League fixture listed below will be affected.

GOAL will update the table below once new rescheduled fixtures are confirmed.

New date Match Time (GMT) January 11, 2022 Southampton vs Brentford 7:45pm January 11, 2022 Everton vs Leicester 8pm January 12, 2022 West Ham vs Norwich 7:45pm January 18, 2022 Burnley vs Watford 7:30pm January 18, 2022 Brighton vs Chelsea 8pm January 19, 2022 Leicester City vs Tottenham 7:30pm January 19, 2022 Brentford vs Man Utd 8pm January 23, 2022 Arsenal vs Burnley 2pm February 19, 2022 West Ham vs Newcastle 12:30pm February 19, 2022 Manchester City vs Tottenham 5:30pm February 20, 2022 Leeds vs Manchester United 2pm February 20, 2022 Wolves vs Leicester City 4:30pm February 25, 2022 Southampton vs Norwich City 8pm February 26, 2022 Leeds vs Tottenham 12:30pm February 26, 2022 Everton vs Manchester City 5:30pm February 27, 2022 Chelsea vs Leicester City 2pm

