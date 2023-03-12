When will Paul Pogba be back for Juventus? Massimiliano Allegri reveals timeframe for midfielder's recovery from latest injury after Serie A giants beat Sampdoria in his absence

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says Paul Pogba will not be back in action until after the international break after sustaining an injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pogba had been absent with injury all season until he returned to action at the end of February. However, he was left out again as Juve beat Sampdoria 4-2 on Sunday with Allegri revealing that he has an adductor issue that will also keep him out of upcoming games against Freiburg and Inter.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My idea today was to give [Adrien] Rabiot 60 minutes and Pogba 30, but then he got injured," The Juve boss said to DAZN.

He added: "This morning Pogba was taking free kicks and felt a twinge in his adductor. He will have tests tomorrow, but will certainly not be there on Thursday or next Sunday, so we’ll see him after the break for international duty.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba has made just two appearances for Juventus this season. Allegri's comments suggest he will be unavailable until after the international break at the earliest, meaning he could make the team for the clash against Hellas Verona on April 1.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVE? Allegri's team are in action again on Thursday when they meet Freiburg in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie. The Italian side have a 1-0 lead from the first leg.