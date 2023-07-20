When will Andre Onana make his Man Utd debut? Goalkeeper set to join Red Devils in US after signing contract

Andre Onana has reportedly signed his contract with Manchester United and could debut against Arsenal.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Telegraph, the Cameroonian keeper is all set to fly to the United States on Thursday after he successfully completed his medical at Carringto United have agreed to pay an initial €51 million (£43.8m/$57.3m), plus an extra €4m (£3.4m/$4.5m) in add-ons to Inter for his services. The club has been working hard to complete the required visa process for the USA so that he can join his team-mates as soon as possible.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana could even enjoy his first United minutes during Saturday's friendly against Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium if he is deemed fit enough to start by the medical staff. The goalkeeper has jad little time to rest as he has been on the move since Tuesday to complete his much-anticipated move to the Premier League outfit.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Onana is set to become the new No. 1 after David de Gea announced his departure from the club after his contract expired. He has previously worked with manager Erik ten Hag during his stint at Ajax where he won multiple Eredivisie titles and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019.

IN ONE PHOTO:

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Onana is thrown into the mix against Arsenal on Saturday by Ten Hag. Otherwise, the keeper will get a chance to wear the famed United jersey against Wrexham on Tuesday.