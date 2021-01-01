When was the last time Everton won a trophy?

There has been somewhat of a trophy drought at Goodison Park, with Everton failing to win a piece of silverware for more than a decade

Everton have infamously lived under the shadow of their neighbours Liverpool, the red half of Merseyside outperforming them in competitions and silverware.

Goal has what you need to know about when Everton last lifted a title, whether or not they've managed to win the Premier League and more.

The last time Everton won a trophy was in 1995, when they beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

The Blues managed a 1-0 victory against the Red Devils, with Paul Rideout scoring the winning goal after Graham Stuart's shot rebounded off the crossbar.

Joe Royal was manager of the Blues, playing against a Sir Alex Ferguson-managed Man Utd team that consisted of the likes of Gary Neville, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes, who would go on to have tremendous success with the side.

Three crucial Man Utd players were injured for the game: Eric Cantona was suspended, Andrei Kanchelskis was injured and Andy Cole was cup-tied.

Man Utd had been crowned double winners the previous season - victors of the Premier League and FA Cup - but failed to defend their Cup title.

“It wasn’t an easy header,” Rideout said of his match-winning goal.

“When it came off the crossbar and bounced I had to challenge and I had to generate power and I had one side only to head. I got it perfectly right.”

Have Everton ever won the Premier League?

Everton have never won the Premier League.

They have won nine First Division titles, their last trophy coming during the 1986-87 season.

When was the last time Everton qualified for the Champions League?

Everton last qualified for the Champions League in 2005 under David Moyes, for the 2005-06 edition of the competition.

They managed a fourth place in the Premier League – above Liverpool – and earned the right to enter the Champions League in the third qualifying round. They faced La Liga side Villarreal as opponents in the Champions League qualification round, but were unable to beat them - losing 4-2 on aggregate and denying themselves progression to the next round. Article continues below

When was the last time Everton qualified for the Europa League?

Everton last qualified for the Europa League in 2017 under the leadership of former manager Ronald Koeman.

Their finish in seventh-placed Premier League provided them a spot in the Europa League third qualifying round.

They were unable to progress past the group stages into the knockout stages, however, finishing third in Group E below Atalanta and Lyon and were subsequently eliminated.