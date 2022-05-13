Liverpool are one of the most successful sides in English football history, with major silverware added to a well-stocked trophy cabinet at Anfield on a regular basis down the years.

From top-flight titles to domestic cups and European crowns, the Reds have picked up a useful habit of crossing any given line in first place.

Jurgen Klopp has enhanced that reputation during his reign on Merseyside, with there now just one notable omission on the German’s CV that already includes Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup wins.

An FA Cup medal is all that is required to complete the set, but when did Liverpool last lift that trophy? GOAL takes a look…

When did Liverpool last win the FA Cup?

Liverpool last won the FA Cup in 2005-06, when they defeated West Ham in Cardiff.

The Reds are preparing to lock horns with Chelsea on May 14 in a contest that will see the oldest prize in English football put up for grabs once more.

Klopp has already delivered League Cup glory in 2022, so a notable double could be on the cards as part of a wider bid for a historic quadruple.

∙ Carabao Cup ✅

∙ FA Cup

∙ Premier League

∙ Champions League



Liverpool are chasing the quadruple 👀 pic.twitter.com/sppslUvNwZ — GOAL (@goal) April 13, 2022

A loyal legion of supporters making the long journey from the north west to north London will be eager to see Jordan Henderson and Co get their hands on a prestigious prize, with 16 years having passed since a similar celebration party was last thrown.

Back in 2006, in what will forever be known as 'the Steven Gerrard final', the Reds edged out West Ham United in dramatic fashion on penalties after 120 minutes of action delivered a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Liverpool have not been back to an FA Cup winners’ enclosure since then, with some notable names having passed through their ranks without getting a sniff of one of the most famous trophies on the planet.

When did Liverpool last win the FA Cup at Wembley?

The aforementioned success that was inspired by a typically talismanic performance from captain Gerrard took place at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff as Wembley was in the middle of an expensive rebuild.

It was the last final played in Wales, with Liverpool’s triumph on spot-kicks wrapping things up nicely.

That is because they also won the first final to be staged following the demolition of two famous towers in the English capital, with there more drama on show that day.

Michael Owen was the hero on that occasion, back in 2001, as the England international striker netted twice in the last seven minutes to turn a tussle with Arsenal on its head.

With those memorable outings taken place on Welsh soil, you have to turn the clock back even further to find the last time that Liverpool won the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium.

Having fallen to an Eric Cantona effort in 1996, the Reds have not prevailed at the home of English football since 1992.

Sunderland, who were a second tier outfit at the time, were seen off that day courtesy of second-half goals from Michael Thomas and Ian Rush.

How many times have Liverpool won the FA Cup?

Liverpool are now up to seven FA Cup wins in total, while as many defeats have been suffered with silverware in touching distance – with only Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal gracing more finals.

The Reds did not break their FA Cup duck until 1965 when seeing off Leeds United after extra-time, with two previous final appearances in 1914 and 1950 delivering defeats to Burnley and Arsenal.

Somewhat surprisingly, given how dominant they were in First Division title races at the time, the Reds only added two more success to their roll of honour between 1974 and 1986.

They emerged victorious again in 1989, in what was the second of two Merseyside derby finals in the space of four years – with a memorable 3-2 win over the Toffees coming 12 months on from a famous 1-0 defeat to the ‘Crazy Gang’ of Wimbledon.

Year Final result Venue 1964-65 Liverpool 2-1 Leeds United (aet) Wembley Stadium 1973-74 Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle United Wembley Stadium 1985-86 Liverpool 3-1 Everton Wembley Stadium 1988-89 Liverpool 3-2 Everton (aet) Wembley Stadium 1991-92 Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland Wembley Stadium 2000-01 Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal Millennium Stadium 2005-06 Liverpool 3-3 West Ham United (3-1 on pens) Millennium Stadium

