When is the game between Mali and Kenya and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the World Cup qualifying fixture between Les Aigles and the Harambee Stars

Kenya will travel to face Mali in their third match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, October 7 in Morocco.

The Harambee Stars started their campaign to reach Qatar with two draws – 0-0 against neighbours Uganda and 1-1 against Rwanda in Kigali – and they are now sitting second in Group E with two points from two matches while Mali are top with three points from two matches.

The outcome of the two results saw the Football Kenya Federation part ways with coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee after only 11 months in charge and against Les Aigles, the team will be led by new coach Engin Firat from Turkey.

The 51-year-old arrived four days after Mulee was shown the exit door, and he went ahead to sign a two-month contract and his work will start against Mali in the match at Adrar Stadium.

On his appointment, Firat told Goal exclusively he was not a “tourist” visiting the country after money but was in Kenya to help the country reach Qatar.

“I am doing this job because I love this job, so I am not a tourist, I am here because when I talked to the President [Nick Mwendwa], he gave me a good view of what he wants and I felt it is a good challenge if we can work together and achieve the target we set,” Firat told Goal.

“I don’t see any difficulty to handle the team, it is a simple job for me and the main reason why I am here is, of course, to help the team reach Qatar, I want to take the team to the World Cup and I know it is not a difficult task.

“It is not about money [why I signed to handle Kenya], if it was about money, then I could have signed elsewhere because I had several offers on the table including my home country Turkey, which I turned down.”

Firat named his first squad of 34 players and he recalled a number of players who had missed out for some time, among them Spanish-based defender Ismael Gonzalez, David Odhiambo of Napsa Stars in Zambia, and Joash Onyango of Simba SC.

He also handed the first call for midfielder Philip Mayaka, who turns out for USL Championship club Colorado Springs Switchbacks but on loan from MLS side Colorado Rapids.

Meanwhile, Mali started their journey with a 1-0 win against Rwanda at home and then travelled to Kampala, where they managed a 0-0 draw against Uganda.

Mali will play Kenya in Morocco because they don’t have an approved stadium by Fifa and Caf to host competitive international matches.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 22:00 (East African Time) on Thursday, October 7.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 07/10/21 22:00 EAT 22:00 Mali vs Kenya KBC Channel One

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Adrar Stadium, Morocco

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

