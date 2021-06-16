When is the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifying third round draw being held?

AFC has revealed the date of draw for the 2023 Asian Cup qualifying third round...

The Asian Football Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that the draw for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifying third round will be held on July 1, 2021.

A special release of the FIFA Rankings for Asian teams will be revealed on June 18, 2021, on the basis of which the seeding for the draw will be decided.

On Tuesday, India ended their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The draw helped India finish third in Group E and directly progress to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifying third round.

India had a mixed-bad experience for the Blue Tigers as they ended their campaign with seven points from eight matches. They registered four draws, three losses and one win in those eight games. They have scored six goals and conceded only seven.

Stimac's men had three different goalscorers. Sunil Chhetri netted three goals while Adil Khan and Seiminlen Doungel scored a goal each.