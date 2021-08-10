When is Lionel Messi's PSG unveiling? How to watch Barcelona legend's transfer announcement

Here's how you can watch Lionel Messi's official unveiling with Paris Saint-Germain, as well as what time it is

It's been a busy few days in the football world, with Lionel Messi leaving his beloved Barcelona due to a breakdown in contract negotiations.

He is now set to pursue a new challenge with French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, where he will be reunited with ex-Barcelona team-mate Neymar, as well as link up with superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Messi has already agreed a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 side, and he will be unveiled at a press conference on Wednesday at Parc des Princes. Goal has what you need to know about when the press conference is, how to watch it and more.

When is the Lionel Messi PSG unveiling?

Messi's press conference will take place at 10am BST (5am ET) on Wednesday, August 11.

He will be addressing reporters at Parc des Princes.

PSG have already made Messi's transfer official, the Argentine reportedly earning €35 million (£30m/$41m) per annum in wages.

Messi said: “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

PSG had already teasing content before of the Barcelona legend's official signing with the club, posting semi-cryptic videos of a mysterious new signing with 'hints' that include six Ballons d'Or and mate tea.

Messi has also been pictured in Paris waving and greeting fans enthusiastically and he has now officially become a PSG player.

Lionel Messi and family say hello from their hotel in Paris 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Od09epSXYd — Goal (@goal) August 10, 2021

How can I watch Lionel Messi's PSG unveiling & press conference?

The press conference is set to be streamed on PSG's channel here.

It will also be available to watch right here on Goal, and we'll update this page with more details closer to the time of the press conference.

When will Lionel Messi make his PSG debut?

With all the paperwork is processed and Messi having officially signed for the Ligue 1 side, fans will now be wondering just how soon they can see Messi on the pitch in a PSG kit.

The Ligue 1 campaign has already started. PSG registered an opening-day win over Troyes, and Messi could make his debut against Clermont on September 12.

Though PSG do have games prior to September 12, reports from France as well as AS suggest that his full debut will be saved for when fans are allowed to attend stadiums.

