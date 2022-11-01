When will injured Haaland return for Man City? Guardiola rules striker out of Champions League tie but offers Premier League hope

Erling Haaland will remain sidelined when Manchester City face Sevilla in the Champions League, but he could return to action against Fulham.

Striker sidelined with foot problem

Missed win over Leicester

Could be back to face Cottagers

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Premier League champions will be back in domestic action on Saturday when playing host to the Cottagers. Haaland, with 17 goals in the English topflight to his name this season, could figure in that contest as no risks will be taken on the foot ligament injury when the Blues take in a continental clash against La Liga opposition on Wednesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked for an update on Haaland and when he could come back into contention, Guardiola told reporters: “He feels better. Comparing to Saturday, Sunday, Monday, every day feels better. Still not 100%, we don't want to take a risk. Hopefully we have him against Fulham.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland picked up a knock when facing his former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and sat out a 1-0 win over Leicester as a result. Kalvin Phillips is another City star nursing a knock, with Guardiola saying of the England international midfielder: “He's doing partial training session with the team, not contact yet. We'll see his evolution. I know how important the World Cup is but I don't use a player I don't think is ready. I feel the games will be tight. At the end of the season, lots of things involved. I don't think against Fulham, just for the quality of the opponent, even Brentford in the first half. Will be tight, so we evaluate the conditions.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Haaland has been a revelation for City this season, registering 22 goals across 16 appearances in all competitions, but his enforced absence means that Julian Alvarez will get another opportunity to impress when leading the line.