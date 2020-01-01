Malaysia

When does the Malaysia national team play? Harimau Malaya's fixtures and results

Goal takes a look at when the next Harimau Malaya matches take place and what time you should tune in...

Malaysia ended 2019 on a high, back-to-back wins against Tajikistan, Thailand and Indonesia allowing them to move up the FIFA rankings to 154th place. But more importantly, the two latter wins allowed them to end the year in second place, in Group G of the World Cup Asian qualification.

Their odds of reaching the next phase of the World Cup qualifiers are realistically slim, but the inclusion of naturalised midfielder Liridon Krasniqi may just tip the balance in the Harimau Malaya's favour, in their three remaining group matches; against UAE, Vietnam and Thailand.

Tan Cheng Hoe's men must ensure that the good individual forms displayed by plenty of them will be carried forward into this year, while making sure that their characteristic errors are minimised, when facing off against the three better-ranked teams.

    As of yet, Malaysia have three competitive fixtures and one friendly match confirmed for 2020, but additional games will be added as the year goes on.

    There are further official FIFA international breaks in September, October and November, while the 2020 AFF Championship is due to take place toward the end of the year. 

    1. MALAYSIA FIXTURES 2020  
    2. MALAYSIA RESULTS 2019
    3. FIFA 2022 WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION GROUP G TABLE
    4. MALAYSIA SQUAD

    Malaysia national team fixtures in 2020

    Date / Time Match Competition
    March 27 / 0030 UAE v Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
    March 31 / 2045 Malaysia v Vietnam World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
    June 9 / TBA Thailand v Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

    Malaysia national team results in 2019

    Faris Ramli, Singapore, Mohamadou Sumareh, Malaysia, Airmarine Cup, 20032019

    Date Match Competition
    March 20 Malaysia 0-1 Singapore AIRMARINE Cup
    March 23 Malaysia 2-1 Afghanistan AIRMARINE Cup
    June 2 Malaysia 2-0 Nepal International Friendly
    June 7 Malaysia 7-1 Timor-Leste World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
    June 11 Timor-Leste 1-5 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
    August 30 Malaysia 0-1 Jordan International Friendly
    September 5 Indonesia 2-3 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
    September 10 Malaysia 1-2 UAE World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
    October 5 Malaysia 6-0 Sri Lanka International Friendly
    November 5 Malaysia 2-1 Maldives Unofficial International Friendly
    November 10 Vietnam 1-0 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
    November 9 Malaysia 1-0 Tajikistan International Friendly
    November 14 Malaysia 2-1 Thailand World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
    November 19 Malaysia 2-0 Indonesia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

    FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification Group G

    Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
    1 Vietnam 5 3 2 0 +4 11
    2 Malaysia 5 3 0 2 +2 9
    3 Thailand 5 2 2 1 +3 8
    4 UAE 4 2 0 2 +4 6
    5 Indonesia 5 0 0 5 -13 0

    Malaysia squad

    Name Team Position
    Khairulazhan Khalid Selangor Goalkeeper
    Farizal Marlias  JDT Goalkeeper
    Haziq Nadzli JDT Goalkeeper
    Syahmi Safari Selangor Defender
    Shahrul Saad Perak Defender
    Aidil Zafuan JDT Defender
    La'Vere Corbin-Ong JDT Defender
    Matthew Davies JDT Defender
    Adam Nor Azlin JDT Defender
    Syazwan Andik Ishak JDT Defender
    Dominic Tan Police Tero Defender
    Brendan Gan Selangor Midfielder
    Azam Azih Pahang Midfielder
    Syamer Kutty Abba JDT Midfielder
    Afiq Fazail JDT Midfielder
    Baddrol Bakhtiar Kedah Midfielder
    Danial Amier Norhisham Felda United Midfielder
    Azzizan Nordin Sabah Midfielder
    Mohamadou Sumareh Pahang Attacker
    Akhyar Rashid JDT Attacker
    Safawi Rasid JDT Attacker
    Norshahrul Idlan Talaha Bangkok Glass Attacker
    Syafiq Ahmad JDT Attacker

