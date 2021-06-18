When did Scotland last beat England? Tartan Army record against 'The Auld Enemy'

A number of the Tartan Army's Euro 2020 squad members have never seen their country beat the Three Lions

Games between Scotland and England tend to have an edge to them, with the historical rivalry between the two enhanced by the familiarity of both sets of players.

Clashes have been keenly contested and the overall share of the spoils is even enough, though the Three Lions edge it.

So, when did Scotland last come out on top against The Auld Enemy in a football match? Goal takes a look at their head-to-head record.

When did Scotland last beat England?

A 1-0 victory at Wembley on November 17, 1999 was the date of Scotland's last victory against England in football.

It was the second leg of a Euro 2000 qualifying play-off and Don Hutchison scored the winning goal.

Unfortunately for Scotland, however, it was not enough to secure passage to Euro 2000, as England had won 2-0 in the first leg at Hampden Park.

Paul Scholes scored both goals for the Three Lions on that occasion, setting Kevin Keegan's side up well for the second leg. Indeed, despite losing at Wembley, they progressed with a 2-1 aggregate score.

Scotland have failed to defeat England in their four subsequent matches prior to their Euro 2020 meeting, losing three and drawing once.

What is Scotland's record vs England?

As of June 17, 2021, Scotland had played England on 114 occasions, winning 41 games, losing 48 and drawing 25.

Their June 18 meeting with the Three Lions at Euro 2020 represents their 115th encounter.

The first ever fixture between the sides, which is officially recognised by FIFA as the first international football match, was played on November 20, 1872 at Hamilton Crescent. It ended a 0-0 draw.

England recorded the first win of the rivalry the following year in 1873, beating the Scots 4-2 in London, but Scotland exacted revenge the following year, winning 2-1 in 1874.

While England can claim to be the stronger team based on results in the 20th and 21st centuries, Scotland enjoyed greater success in the early years of the encounter.

