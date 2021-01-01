When did Jose Mourinho last win a trophy? Former Spurs & Man Utd manager's silverware record

The Portuguese coach left Tottenham empty-handed, but when was the last time he won silverware?

Jose Mourinho's reputation as one of the most formidable managers in world football has been slightly tarnished over the years, as his dismissal from Tottenham just a year and a half into his tenure was another blow to his legacy.

Goal has what you need to know about the last trophy Mourinho managed to lift.

What was the last trophy Mourinho won?

The last trophy that Mourinho won was the 2016-17 Europa League with Manchester United.

Man Utd registered a 2-0 win over Ajax in the final, which marked Mourinho's second major trophy during his debut season as Red Devils manager (first winning the League Cup against Southampton).

The Europa League victory made Mourinho the first Man Utd boss to win a major trophy in his debut campaign, and also extended his 100 per cent win record in major European cup finals.

Mourinho failed to lift a trophy during his time at Tottenham, and was sacked a week before Spurs' Carabao Cup final clash against Manchester City.

Mourinho was hired as Mauricio Pochettino's successor in November 2019 due to his proven track record in winning trophies, but left north London with an empty silverware cabinet.

The Portuguese did lead Spurs to the Carabao Cup final with a view of ending their 13-year trophy drought, though was axed before he could even take to the game.

Mourinho was dismissed amid a period of poor results for the club, who languished in seventh place at the time of his dismissal.

He oversaw 86 games as Spurs boss, winning 44 games along with 19 draws and 23 defeats.

Mourinho trophy record

Years Club Leagues Cups* UCL UEL 2002-04 Porto 2 2 1 1 2004-07 Chelsea 2 4 0 0 2008-10 Inter 2 2 1 0 2010-13 Real Madrid 1 2 0 0 2013-15 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 2016-2018 Manchester United 0 2 0 1 2019-2021 Tottenham 0 0 0 0 - TOTAL 8 13 2 2

Cups includes competitions such as Community Shield, Supercoppa Italiana & Supercopa de Espana

Mourinho has won eight league titles during his career and he has done so in four different leagues: Portugal, England, Italy and Spain.

He has won a total of 13 domestic trophies and is a two-time winner of both the Champions League and Europa League.

Since 2003, the Portuguese has accumulated 25 trophies as a manager.