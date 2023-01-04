When will Cristiano Ronaldo make his Al-Nassr debut & what are the live stream, TV & highlights details?

Check out the possible fixture dates for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr debut, plus details on where to stream live and watch on TV in the UK and U.S.

Cristiano Ronaldo will soon begin his Saudi sojourn when he takes to the field for Al-Nassr in the Pro League following his sensational move to the Middle East. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was officially unveiled in front of thousands of fans at Mrsool Park on January 3 after penning a two-year deal that will reportedly see him earn £173 million ($209m) a year.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has signalled his intention to make his mark in Asia by helping his new club "achieve success" and he expressed a desire to play as soon as possible.

So, when will Ronaldo make his debut for Al-Nassr? GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including where to watch games and find highlights.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo make his Al-Nassr debut?

At his official unveiling press conference, Ronaldo said he wanted to play straight away in Al-Nassr's game against Al-Tai, which was scheduled for January 5, 2023. However, it is unlikely that he will be cleared in time to feature in that game, with some administrative hurdles to clear before he is officially available for selection.

While January 5 is a possibility, the more likely date for Ronaldo's Al-Nassr debut would seem to be January 14, 2023 in the game against Al-Shabab. You can see Al-Nassr's next five games in the table below, along with kick-off times.

Date Game Competition Kick-off time Jan 5, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League 3pm GMT / 10am ET Jan 14, 2023 Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET Jan 21, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 3pm GMT / 10am ET Jan 25, 2023 Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup 6pm GMT / 1pm ET Feb 3, 2023 Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 3pm GMT / 10am ET

See Al-Nassr's full fixtures and results here.

Where to watch Al-Nassr games on TV & live stream online

At the time of Ronaldo's switch to Al-Nassr, there was no UK or U.S.-specific broadcast deals in place for Saudi Pro League games, which means that fans of CR7 based in Britain and America may find it difficult to watch him play live.

Saudi Sports Company (SSC) have the broadcast rights for the Saudi Pro League, the Saudi King's Cup and the Saudi Super Cup having secured a deal which runs until 2024-25. Games are available to stream live through Shahid - find out how to subscribe on their official website.

Where to watch Al-Nassr highlights

Highlights of Al-Nassr games will generally be shared on Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel, as well as their social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.

The aforementioned SSC will also share regular highlight packages from the Saudi Pro League on its channels.

Where to buy Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr shirts

Fans of Ronaldo can buy an Al-Nassr jersey - home and away - from the Al-Nassr store at the club's official website.

As expected, the Portugal legend will wear the No. 7 on his shirt, continuing a tradition he followed at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Find out more about how to purchase an Al-Nassr shirt, as well as prices here.