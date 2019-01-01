'What's going on with Carroll & Arnautovic?' - West Ham told what they need in summer window

Former Hammers striker Bobby Zamora believes Manuel Pellegrini is going to need more big-money backing when the transfer market re-opens

With the respective futures of Andy Carroll and Marko Arnautovic uncertain, Bobby Zamora believes West Ham need to invest heavily in another “marquee striker” and a “solid centre-half” this summer.

The Hammers have spent big in recent windows, with their transfer record broken again in 2018 as they acquired the services of Brazilian playmaker Felipe Anderson.

More money is going to be required, though, if the club are to force their way out of mid-table in the Premier League and towards European qualification.

There promises to be plenty of movement at the London Stadium in the next market, both in and out, with Manuel Pellegrini told he needs to bolster his ranks from back to front.

Former West Ham striker Zamora told 888sport of what is required, with questions being asked of two experienced forwards: “They need a good, solid centre-half who is going to play every game. They’re gold dust.

“I’d like to see somebody else up front too.

“I don’t know what’s going on with Andy Carroll or Arnautovic and I’d like us to go for a marquee proven striker who can get you 15 goals a season in the Premier League.

“They may cost you a lot of money to get that player but that’s what you need to push for European football.”

West Ham may well part with injury-ravaged Carroll as his contract runs down, but will be hoping that no cover is required for Arnautovic.

They tied the Austrian to a new contract in January after seeing him generate interest from China and are eager to see the enigmatic 29-year-old stay put.

Zamora admits that the former and Stoke star is a match-winning talent with the potential to be a talismanic presence for the Hammers, but he does not consider him to be as prominent a figure as Carlos Tevez once was in the East End.

“I wouldn’t put Arnautovic and Tevez in the same category,” Zamora said of a current star and comparisons to his former team-mate.

“Whatever was going on with Carlos – whatever he was being told and whatever was in the papers - he just got on with his job.

“I feel that Arnautovic let his performances slip after what went on in January. That wouldn’t have happened with Carlos. That would have pushed him on to perform better to warrant a move.”