What number will Haaland wear at Man City? Striker's shirt revealed on social media

The Norway international has taken on the number vacated by Gabriel Jesus

Erling Haaland will wear the No.9 jersey for Manchester City next season.

The striker joined the Premier League side from Borussia Dortmund this summer in a deal worth £51 million ($63m).

The Norway international will be trusted with a key role for the English champions and will don the classic shirt number as he lines up at the head of the attack.

Haaland keeps No.9

Haaland wore the No.9 shirt for Dortmund last season and went on to score 29 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for the German side.

City will be hoping he has similar luck with the number in his debut season in the Premier League after passing on the jersey to him.

Haaland inherits the number from Gabriel Jesus, who wore it last season before his summer switch to Arsenal.

The No.9 top at City had previously been worn by the likes of Francis Lee, Brian Kidd, Joe Royle, Trevor Francis, Paul Dickov, Niall Quinn and Paulo Wanchope.

