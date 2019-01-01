What next for Robben & Ribery? Pair tipped for backroom jobs at Bayern

The ageing duo are coming to the end of their playing careers and a team-mate has backed them take on new roles at the club

legends Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery have been encouraged by their team-mate Niklas Sule to work for the club in non-playing roles once their careers at the club expire.

Robben, 35, is set to leave the Allianz Arena this summer after ten years with the reigning champions.

The winger hasn’t played for the club since the end of November when he scored twice in a 5-1 victory over in the group stages. Muscle injuries, the most recent a torn calf, and dental issues have sidelined him since then.

Ribery, meanwhile, is expected to follow suit, departing the Bavarian club 12 years after he joined from . The Frenchman has played 34 times for the club this season and though he hasn’t confirmed his exit, club officials have mooted that his departure is imminent.

Sule , the team’s tall, young centre-back, has called on the pair and the club to work together to secure job roles once their playing days are finished. “Bayern have always included deserving players in the club if they wanted it,” the 23-year-old told Goal and SPOX.

“That's what they (the club) surely will do with them too, as soon as everybody involved is open for it.”

Dutchman Robben has been linked with moves to , as well as the , and . Ribery, whose contract runs out in the summer, is reportedly set to team up with former star Xavi at Qatari club Al-Sadd.

Sule, though, would like to see the 36-year-old extend his stay in . “I would be very happy if he continues,” he said. “But if it does not happen, I hope they both get a proper farewell.”

As for Robben, Sule – who has been the subject of an enquiry from , according to reports - wants the chance to play with the winger at least one final time. He was expected to return at the end of March, but further setbacks derailed him. “I hope that he fights back and we have one or more final games with him.”