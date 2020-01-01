What is the Premier League record points total & can Liverpool beat it?

Jurgen Klopp's side have enjoyed a stunning season so far, but could they beat the current Premier League record points haul?

's 'Invincibles' team were Premier League champions in 2003, becoming the first side to win the league undefeated, but their total of 90 points does not come close to scratching the surface of record-breaking points totals.

's exhilarating title charge this season might threaten the Gunners' 'Invincibles' legacy, but that is not the only record that could be broken.

So which team holds the record for most points won in the Premier League era?

What is the Premier League record points total?

became the first Premier League side to amass 100 points when they won the 2017-18 title.

Pep Guardiola's side were dubbed "Centurions" and deemed the greatest side to ever win the Premier League when they finished the season on 100 points, losing twice and drawing four games.

The Citizens broke numerous records that campaign, including registering the best goal difference (+79), the most away wins (16), the most away points (50), the most wins (32) and the biggest points gap to second place (19 points ahead of ).

The previous record points total for Premier League winners was held by Jose Mourinho's in 2005, who were champions with 95 points.

Guardiola registered the second-best Premier League finish when he won a second successive title in 2019 on 98 points – just two points behind his previous season's total.

Liverpool finished as runners-up in 2018-19 on an excruciating 97 points, which would have earned them the Premier League title in every season prior to 2018.

Can Liverpool beat Man City's record points total?

The Reds are on course to demolish Man City's total of 100 points in the Premier League.

They could finish the season on an incredible 112 points should they win all of their remaining matches.

Liverpool have blown the Premier League away this season in their charge for a first title in 30 years, setting a 22-point lead over their second-placed rivals, and could become the fastest top-flight side in history to be crowned champions.

Their victory over in January saw them surpass Manchester City's best start to a season after 21 matches.

Furthermore, Jurgen Klopp's side could go on to lose three matches and draw one game and still defeat City's points total – so long as they win their remaining fixtures.

Premier League records points totals

Season Team Games Wins Draws Losses Points 2018 Manchester City 38 32 4 2 100 2019 Manchester City 38 32 2 4 98 2005 Chelsea 38 29 8 1 95 2017 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 93 1994 Manchester United* 42 27 11 4 92 2006 Chelsea 38 29 4 5 91 2000 Manchester United 38 28 7 3 91

*Denotes a 42-game season instead of a 38-game season